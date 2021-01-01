L*SPACE Lennox Classic Bikini Bottom in White. - size M (also in L, S, XS) L*SPACE Lennox Classic Bikini Bottom in White. - size M (also in L, S, XS) 91% nylon 9% spandex. Made in China. Hand wash. Side tie closure. Textured fabric with studded detail throughout. Item not sold as a set. LSPA-WX1442. DSLNC21. California-based designer Monica Wise delivers a collection of stylish swimwear that brings a state of opulence to any poolside get-together. Pieces are fashion forward, offering modern designs in luxurious materials that are sophisticated, but also beach appropriate.