Loeffler Randall Lennox Crossbody in Cognac. Loeffler Randall Lennox Crossbody in Cognac. Suede and croc-embossed leather with partial canvas lining. Made in China. Flap top with resin and metal magnetic button closure. Exterior slip pocket. Interior card slot. Detachable and adjustable shoulder strap. Leather is a natural material, so any marking or slight irregularities make your piece unique and should not be considered a defect. Measures approx 7 W x 5.25 H x 2.75 DShoulder strap drop measures approx 16 in length. LOEF-WY160. LENNOX-SSCR. At Loeffler Randall they have set out to create the perfect lifestyle assortment for the chic, modern girl - from the ultimate ballerina flat to the perfect pump, and then some. They have created a collection that possess an understated elegance and are well cut and undeniably feminine. Success at last.