Aya Muse Lennox Dress in Beige 85% tencel 15% linen. Made in China. Machine wash. Unlined. Front button closures. Chest flap pocket. Front tie detail. Fold-over barrel cuffs with button closure. AYAF-WD5. AMS2146. About the designer: Derived from Japanese and Greek linguistic roots, the term Aya Muse stands for “beautiful inspiration.” Invoking its name as a directive, the label reinvents trends with brazen originality, crafting pieces that are missing from the current market to elevate and empower individual style. Each collection is made exclusively from viscose, rayon, and 100% recycled knitwear before shipping to you with biodegradable packaging and hangtags. Ethical and entirely unique, Aya Muse offers an of-the-moment take on sustainable style.