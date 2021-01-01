For lovers of all things Great design for Cousin Lennox Gastaut Syndrome support, Lennox Gastaut Syndrome Niece, Lennox Gastaut Syndrome nephew, Lennox Gastaut Syndrome son, Lennox Gastaut Syndrome daughter, Lennox Gastaut Syndrome baby, K12Lennox Gastaut 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.