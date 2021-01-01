Cinq Sept Lenny Silk Short-Sleeve Top

Cut from silk, this blouse is adorned with scalloped cuffs for an understated feminine look. Ribbed crewneck Short sleeves Scalloped ribbed cuffs Pullover style Silk Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT About 24" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 510 (177cm) wearing US size Small ABOUT THE BRAND Inspired by the radiant, magical hours between 5 and 7 PMwhich is what the label's French name translates tofounder Jane Siskin designs sophisticated, feminine pieces for both workweek and the weekend. The designer's silhouettes also play with volume and eye-catching trimmingsperfect for cocktails or a special night out. Contemporary Sportswear - Workshop > Cinq Sept > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Cinq Sept. Color: Ivory. Size: XXS.