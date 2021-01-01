Lenovo LP12 Wireless Headphones BT 5.0 Wireless In-ear Sports Earbuds with MIC & DSP Noise Reduction LED Power Display White

Adopt BT 5.0 chip, the transmission speed is faster and more stable, wider compatibility, low delay. The low distortion speaker driver unit provides robust bass power, adjusts low mid frequency and optimizes audio output. Combined with DSP digital noise reduction, various environmental noises can be eliminated intelligently through the Mic array, and you can enjoy HD sound quality. The battery display shows the battery level of the charging case and the earbuds at a glance, no need to worry about power shortage. Ergonomic design, small and lightweight, fit the ear canal, not easy to drop, comfortable to wear. After the first pairing, just take the earbuds out of the charging case, the earbuds will automatically connect with your mobile phone, convenient to use.