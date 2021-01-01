Lenovo X18 TWS Wireless Earphone Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones Press Control Stereo Bass Sport Waterproof Headset with Mic Black

BT 5.0 provides higher data transfer rate, stable and fast connection and low power consumption. True wireless binaural design, with separate left and right earphone channels. It can only be used or used in pairs. The built-in microphones on both earbuds have intelligent noise reduction function, which can provide clearer and more realistic voice in stereo mode. Support Press control. Easily change songs, answer/hang up calls, voice control and enable voice assistant. A charging box can charge and store earplugs. The total working time is 20 hours.