Lenovo Yoga Active Noise Cancellation Headphones-Shadow Black

THEY’RE ALL BETTER WITH YOGA ANC HEADPHONES.The Lenovo™ Yoga™ ANC headphones provide a world-class entertainment and music experience that looks as good as it sounds. Connect with the world through Hybrid ANC and ENC noise-canceling mics with voice assist, and hear every detail of your favorite songs and movies with Dolby-tuned drivers. Never miss a chance to chat, thanks to environmental noise cancellation (ENC) technology and six boomless mics that intelligently filter background noise during calls. Eliminate even the rowdiest ambient noise and enjoy a moment to yourself with active noise-canceling technology that mirrors and minimizes the sounds around you. Dress to be remembered with ultra-light, ultra-stylish 214 g fold-flat. Yoga headphones crafted from silicone leather, premium plastic, and finished with an elegant metal shine. The battery time is about 14 hours playback (ANC off) after a fully charge under Bluetooth connection. With quick charge, 15 minutes charging gets up to 2 hours playback. Its multi-Layered memory foam leather ear cups are comfortable for long time wearing. Connect and synchronize to notebook or tablet and mobile phone at the same time via Dual Bluetooth connectivity. Never miss any call and enjoy the music at the same time. It comes with 1.3m braided USB cord and compact travel carring case that fits everywhere and conveys luxury. Now bounce around to your favorite beats, and enjoy crystal-clear calls with those you love.