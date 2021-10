This Leo design is a perfect gift for birthday, Christmas, Mother's Day, anniversary for the Leo ladies in your life. Leo design celebrates the ladies under the Leo sign. Leo women are very charismatic, optimistic and extroverted. They are brimming with self-confidence and love to be the center of attention. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.