It's Because I'm a Leo Funny Saying. Cute Zodiac Astrology Gifts for Leo Women and Girls With July and August Birthdays. Funny Astrology Sign Clothing Apparel and Birthday Gifts for Women and Girls With Leo Horoscope Sign Born in July and August. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.