Leo Witch Zodiac Sign Leo Kawaii Pastel Goth Women Premium T-Shirt

This Pastel Goth Kawaii Design featuring the Leo Zodiac Sign with the Leo Witch Phrase. The Design is ideal for astrology pastel goth Leo, who love the Kawaii Pastel Goth Dripping Font and the Pastel colors This Pastel Goth Kawaii Leo Zodiac Witch Design makes a great Gift for your female friends, who enjoy this dripping Font Kawaii Pastel Goth Print pattern, being a Witch and love Leo Zodiac Sign. Ideal Gift for Female Leo Zodiac Birthday Partys This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.