With a luxe faux fur finish, this bold, leopard-spotted layer offers the fiercest look in cool-weather style. About Unreal Fur Since its start in 2011, Unreal Fur has created vegan faux fur outerwear with a sophisticated look and high-end feel. The Melbourne-based brand's coats, jackets, and accessories are ethically sourced and cruelty-free the ideal blend of social responsibility and cozy, luxurious style.