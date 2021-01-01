R H U D E Leopard Graphic Crewneck T-Shirt

With a leopard graphic and the brand's logo printed on the chest, this classic T-shirt features a crewneck and short sleeves. Crewneck Short sleeves 100% cotton Machine wash Imported SIZE & FIT About 28" from shoulder to hem ABOUT THE BRAND Rhuigi Villase or merges luxury techniques with streetwear silhouettes, all born out of the designer's L.A. studio. His collections are steeped in nostalgic references to classic American iconography, and have found fans among style-conscious musicians and athletes. Advanced Contemporary - Advanced Contemp Collect > R H U D E > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. R H U D E. Color: White. Size: Small.