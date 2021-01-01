Leopard Head Wildlife Zoo Animal Leopard Whisperer Keeper Tote Bag

You can never get enough Leopard stuff or clothing? If you really love this animal, you have to get this cute leopard head design which is perfect for kids and adults who love this big, beautiful cat. Perfect apparel to wear if your a big fan of Leopard. If you have a favorite zoo animal, then this cool leopard face design is just for you! Get this present for animal lovers, owners, keepers, or zookeepers in your life. Great gift idea to wear if you are a leopard owner or loves wildlife animals. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.