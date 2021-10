Voluminous puff sleeves are paired with an opulent leopard jacquard for a baroque mini dress. V-neck Short puff sleeves Back zip closure Polyester/polyamide Machine wash Imported SIZE & FIT About 36" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing US size 4. Contemporary Sportswear - Contemporary Collections > Ganni > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. GANNI. Color: Phantom. Size: 10.