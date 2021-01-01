Leopard Pants Elastic Waist Flare Legs

Our Leopard Pants feature an elastic waist and flare legs. Knit. Model's Measurements. Height 5'8 Bust 31 Waist 24 Hips 35 and wearing a SMALL. Animal pattern bell bottoms. Stretch corduroy knit fit and flare bell bottom pants with elastic waistband in a snakeskin print design. Soft velour, flexible sizing for all body types, and comfortable for all day wear. Stretch corduroy knit fit and flare bell bottom pants with elastic waistband. Soft velour, flexible sizing for all body types, and comfortable for all day wear. Comfy & Supportive High Waistband - The SATINA High Waisted Flare Pants have a higher waistband that won't cut into your body and give you that muffin top look. The supportive high waistband prevents your Flare Pants from sagging and gives you that elongated, slim look.