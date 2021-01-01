Leopard Print Pumpkin Fall Sage Green Halloween Autumn Tote Bag

A leopard print fall design with a leopard pumpkin for the fall season. Cute sage green autumn design for all who love pumpkins and pumpkin spice. Sage green fall design with a leopard print and a pumpkin for all who love leopards and leopard pattern. A great design for the autumn season and for Halloween. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.