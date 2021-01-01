The Vintage Cosmetic Company Leopard Print Sleep Mask

Leopard Print Sleep Mask - It's time to get your beauty sleep, and with The Vintage Cosmetic Company's Leopard Print Sleep Mask it's never been easier. It's super soft and blocks out light for a restful night, so you can look fierce but feminine whilst getting some well deserved z's. Benefits This ultra soft, fluffy Leopard Print Sleep Mask by The Vintage Cosmetics Company has been designed with pure, luxurious sleep in mind With a black pleated trim and plush black lining, this Sleep Mask will block out light for a comfortable night's sleep Light is one of the main disturbances of sleep; so wearing a Sleep Mask keeps those precious hours dark, which will therefore improve your sleep quality. Sleep Masks prevent you from opening your eyes during the night, stopping you from viewing any distractions With an elasticated band that fits snugly, but comfortably around most head sizes, the Sleep Mask will stay in position all night long, leaving you to dream sweetly whilst simultaneously protecting your skin from dreaded pillow creases. These can stick around for hours and can eventually lead to wrinkles. - Leopard Print Sleep Mask