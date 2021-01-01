Kenzo Leopard Sweater Grey Colour: GREY, Size: EXTRA LARGE

Craftedfrom 50% wool and 50% cotton this grey sweater is from the AW18 Kenzo collection and features long sleeves with ribbed cuffs,neck and hem. This jumper is distinguished by its textured appearance thanks to its jacquard leopard fabric. Established in 1970 by Kenzo Takada,Paris-based label Kenzo brings fresh energy to fashion on a global scale. Now under the creative direction of Carol Lim and Humberto Leon of Opening Ceremony,kenzo draws particular attention to the mix of Japanese influences and Parisian culture within its collections. The brand is known for its fresh creativity,vibrant colours and simple cuts which are reflected through eye logo sweatshirts,bomber jackets,vintage-style sweaters,polo shirts and patterned jumpers in distinctive prints and jacquards that pay homage to the label founder’s colorful eye. Discover our menswear selection of playful Kenzo sweaters,Kenzo t-shirts and of course the infamous Kenzo tiger print.