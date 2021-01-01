Leopard Eagles Typographies Football Sport T-Shirt

Do you have a son or daughter who plays football in Philadelphia city? Get ready with bats and balls and wear this football player tee for the game! It's also fit for men, women, boys and girls who are avid football eagles team lovers and athletes! Wear this tee to show people that you are football players in Philadelphia. Give this wearing as birthday or Christmas presents for school player children who are sport lovers, football players, football fan, students tee, teachers gift. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem