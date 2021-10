This Leopard V-Neck Sweater in Taupe is the must have leopard sweater of the season! Features: Leopard print v-neck sweater top. Fit is loose intended. Feel is lightweight. Non-Sheer. Pair it with faux-leather leggings and ankle booties for a chic girls night out look or black lace bralette underneath, dark-wash skinny jeans and puffer vest for a classy game day look!