Stainless steel case with a black leather strap. Fixed stainless steel bezel. White dial with silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 6 o'clock position. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Round case shape. Case size: 28 mm. Case thickness: 6 mm. Band width: 15 mm. Fold over clasp with a push button release. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Les Bemonts Series. Dress watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Edox Les Bemonts White Dial Black Leather Ladies Watch 57001 3 AIN.