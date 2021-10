Key Notes: Top notes: bitter orange, vert de mandarine Middle notes: orange blossom absolute, neroli essence Base notes: opoponax About The Fragrance: Infusion Mandarine is the first citrus to join Les Infusions de Prada, introducing a new scent memory to the collection that evokes the explosive sensation of a fresh mandarin. Blending innovative extraction methods with traditional artistry, Infusion Mandarine is an olfactory ode to an emblematic ingredient. Infusion Mandarine has an opening domi