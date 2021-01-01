Prada Les Infusions Mandarine/3.4 Oz.

Infusion Mandarine is the first citrus to join Les Infusions de Prada, introducing a new scent memory to the collection that evokes the explosive sensation of a fresh mandarin. Blending innovative extraction methods with traditional artistry, Infusion Mandarine is an olfactory ode to an emblematic ingredient. 3.4 oz. Made in France. ABOUT THE BRAND Since 1913, Prada has been synonymous with cutting-edge style. Its intellectual universe combines concept, structure and image through codes that go beyond trends. Focusing on experimentation, its forward-thinking fashion and fragrance line has become a benchmark to those who challenge conventions. Fragrances - Loreal > Prada > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Prada.