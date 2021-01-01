Stainless steel case with a black leather strap. Fixed stainless steel bezel. White dial with silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Arabic numeral minute markers (at 5 minute intervals). Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 4 o'clock position. Chronograph - three sub-dials displaying: 60 second, 60 minute and 1/10th of a second. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 42 mm. Case thickness: 10 mm. Band width: 22 mm. Band length: 160 - 220 mm. Deployment clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: chronograph, hour, minute, second. Les Vauberts Series. Casual watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Edox Les Vauberts Chronograph Quartz White Dial Watch 10236 3C AIN.