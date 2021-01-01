Stainless steel case with a black leather strap. Fixed stainless steel bezel. Blue dial with silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers. 51 week scale. Month markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Three multi-function sub-dials displaying: date, day of the week and moonphase. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 42 mm. Case thickness: 11 mm. Band width: 20 mm. Deployment clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: month, moonphase, date, day, hour, minute, second. Les Vauberts Series. Dress watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Edox Les Vauberts Blue Dial Mens Watch 40101 3C BUIN.