Less Wifi More Nephi Funny LDS Missionary and Meme Gift Premium T-Shirt

This is a great design for members of the Church of Jesus Christ and for Latter Day Saint Missionaries. It features a quote from General Conference, Less Wifi More Nephi. Great for P Day or attending the MTC. This features 4 prominent stories from the Book of Mormon prophet Nephi. This includes the story of a broken bow, the sword of Laban, the brass plates, and building a ship to the promised land. These all represent faith in the Lord Jesus Christ. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.