Isabel Marant Lestany Boot in White. - size 39 (also in 36, 37, 38, 40) Crinkle leather upper with leather sole. Made in Italy. Pull-on styling. Western-inspired stitching. Notched shaft. Rubber tap heel. Pointed toe. Approx 70mm/ 2.75 inch covered heelApprox 381mm/ 15 inch shaft. IMAR-WZ118. 21ABT0204-21A001S. The pioneer spirit - During the brand's early days, a unique silhouette is born: the contemporary Parisian girl. Products that became iconic, simple yet effective. The brand is ahead of its time, with an outsider state of mind, always a bit off the road.