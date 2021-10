Part of Altuzarra's tailoring-focused Fall '20 lineup, this 'Lester' midi skirt is a flattering and modest option for important business meetings. It's made from burgundy crepe in a traditional pencil silhouette and has a darted high-rise waist and back split for ease of movement. Mirror the runway by pairing it with the [matching blazer id1283445] and sandals. Wear it with: [The Row Shoulder bag id1240279], [Bottega Veneta Mules id1240114], [Dodo Bar Or Bodysuit id1288056].