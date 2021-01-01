Let the adventure begin back to school T-Shirt

Let the adventure begin back to school. Third Kid Student Teacher Elementary Middle High School and College Teachers & Students, a lovely Tee for Teacher & Student for First Day and Last Day of School, a lovely Tee for Kid Grab this Cute Leopard rainbow First Day Of Second Grade Tee Great gift for son, daughter, First Day Of student, Teacher Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas, 1st day of School, Last Day Of School, Birthday, Class, Graduation, 2021-2022 Schooling Year Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem