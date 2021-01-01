Let's Get Basted Turkey Drink Wine Thanksgiving Night Party T-Shirt

Featuring an image of a glass wine and a turkey, Cranberry, Pumpkin, this awesome and funny tee is perfect to wear during Thanksgiving season or any occasion that calls for turkey on the menu. Buy it for yourself or that wonderful turkey fan in your life. Thanksgiving Is Near Coming! Funny Thanksgiving T-Shirt Gift to wear while eating some Trumpkin Pie. Dad, Mom, Men, Women Gift. Wear this fun parties with friends & family for party BBQ, Party Thanksgiving, Birthday, Christmas day, Halloween. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem