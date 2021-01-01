Lets Me Through I Bin Captain's Boat Driver Steering Wheel T-Shirt

For captains who love their boats. Whether you are driving a sports boat, yacht, sailing boat or motorboat. The perfect gift for all sailors, boaters and captains who have passed the boat driving licence. Perfect for a boat trip with oar motif. Boat licence passed? And are you looking for a design with a funny sail saying? You have the perfect sailing clothing. Best gift idea for sailors, boat fans and yachting, saying with steering wheel. A motif that serves as a ship's guide. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem