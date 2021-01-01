Letter Charm Bracelets

These bracelets were handmade in Bentonville, Arkansas. They are lightweight and fun. Make this design yours today and celebrate marine life. Measurements: the bracelets can fit 6 to 9-inch wrists comfortably. This bracelet slips on and off and is adjustable. The bracelet is 2 3/4" in diameter before expanding. These bracelets are biodegradable and/ or can be recycled or upcycled. If you see another charm, from our collection, that you would prefer on the bracelet over the octopus, please text us on 7656060777 and we'll change it out before shipping (if we have the charms you desire in stock). We care about you and we will take care of you to the best of our ability. Happy small biz shopping.