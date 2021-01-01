Add some color to your world with the Kurt Geiger London Lettie Slide, featuring dual hook-and-loop fabric straps and exaggerated rubber sole with rainbow inserts. Open-toed platform slip-on with synthetic lining and insole. Multi-colored branding at top sandal strap. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 2 1 2 in Weight: 15 oz Platform Height: 2 in Product measurements were taken using size 40 (US Women's 9), width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.