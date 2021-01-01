Signature Design by Ashley Lettner 3-Drawer Night Stand, One Size , Gray

Satisfying your taste for tradition, this nightstand sports serene sophistication. Forever classic design detailsâinlaid panels, silvertone patina hardware and bun feetâare so easy to love. Burnished light gray finish elevates the look with modern sensibility. Two roomy drawers keep bedside odds and ends within easy reach. Made with select Birch veneers and hardwood solids. Burnished light gray finish. Drawers feature a silver-tone patina color knob and back plate. Dovetail drawer construction. Drawer interior with color finish. Ball bearing drawer glide. Felt drawer bottoms on select drawers Don't forget to check your delivery type and print off your Delivery Checklist & Delivery Guide Features: Quick ShipMeasurements: 28.75 Width/Inches, 30.25 Height/Inches, 18 Depth/InchesWeight (lb.): 94 LbBase Material: 70% Wood, 25% Veneer, 5% Other 5% Or LessCountry of Origin: Imported