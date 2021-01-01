LETTON Gaming Headset for PS4, PC, Mobile, Noise Cancelling Headphones with Retractable and Flexible Mic & Soft Memory Earmuffs for Laptop.

?MULTI-PLATFORM GAMING HEADSET?It is a multi-platform gaming headset, which can connect to PS4 / XBOX ONE ( 2015 Version ) / Laptop / VR/ Mobile Devices via the 3.5mm audio+mic combined jack. The conversion cable with dual 3.5mm audio and mic jacks is for connecting to PC. EXCELLENT STEREO AUDIO?It is equipped with 50mm speakers and makes the stereo sound powerful. The retractable and flexible microphone picks up your voice clearly and the big leather earmuffs provide an extreme noise-cancellation function. SUPERIOR USING EXPERIENCES ON MOBILES AND? SUPERIOR USING EXPERIENCES ON MOBILES AND CONSOLES?Convenient in-line control is easy to adjust while gaming. The compatible L-shape jack at the end of cable makes it easy to put the hands in the right position with comfortable posture while playing mobile games. COMFORTABLE TO WEAR?The ear muffs are padded with skin-friendly leather, which feels extremely soft. This comfortable earmuffs and headband are breathable and skin-friendly t