From teeisle 18th birthday clothing version 2021

Level 18 Unlocked Awesome Since 2003 Dabbing Piggycorn Bday Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Funny video gamers 18th birthday party clothing for men and women. Dabbing unicorn pig holding a video game controller for fun 18th birthday celebration. Perfect hip hop dabbing gamer theme birthday party apparel for anyone made / born in 2003. 18th birthday piggycorn party video gamer birthday clothing for 18 year-old gamers. Dabbing video gaming themed birthday outfit for 18 years old men and women, video game lovers, PC game fans, your son, daughter, niece, nephew or grandchild. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com