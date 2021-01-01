Levi's Men's Vintage Fit Sherpa Trucker Jacket, Small, Blue

Fit and Design: Standard fit jacket Made with non-stretch material Plush Sherpa lining provides warmth in chillier conditions Quilted lining in the sleeves provides insulation Loose fit in the shoulders Boxier shape in the body Longer sleeve length Extra room in the body and arm Snap-flap chest pockets Welt side pockets Clever inside pockets are roomy enough to hold a wallet, smartphone or protein bar Front snap placket Snap closures at cuffs Side hem adjusters allow you to customize your fit Worn-in, ‘90s-inspired take on the Levi’s® Original Trucker Jacket Additional Details: Made with 50% recycled polyester Sherpa Made with REPREVE®, a polyester fiber sourced from recycled plastic bottles Wash sparingly and spot treat if needed; this increases its lifespan and saves natural resources Wash and dry inside out with like colors Use of liquid detergent recommended