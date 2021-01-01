Levi's 1944 501 Original Fit Men's Jeans 32x34

Everything changed during World War II: American media, the workforce and even the jeans they wore. In order to conserve raw materials for the war effort, the United States government mandated all clothing manufacturers to remove a certain amount of metal, fabric and thread from their garments. And so off came the watch pocket rivets, the crotch rivet and the cinch, along with its two rivets and on came standard issue laurel leaf buttons. But one rationing mandate was more difficult to bear: the order to remove the arcuate stitching that set Levi’s® jeans apart from the rest. Rather than lose the signature arcuate, Levi’s® worked out a system to print the arcuate design on every pair of 501® Jeans that came out of the factory. While the paint eventually washed off, the important part was that the stitching was visible at the time of purchase. Today, we recreate this historical garment in rigid selvedge denim. A replica 501® Jeans from 1944 and a microcosm of wartime rationing Made without the watch pocket rivets, crotch rivet, and the back waist cinch to conserve raw materials for the war effort Features the iconic arcuate painted on the back pocket as a solution to the rationing True to the original, it features varied pocket bag material, unbranded rivets and unbranded standard-issue buttons with a laurel leaf design Finished with two back pockets with concealed rivets, big “E” single sided Red Tab™ and Two Horse Pull leather patch