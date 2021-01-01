Levi's 1954 501 Original Fit Men's Vintage Jeans 30x32

Originally released as the "501® Z," these Levi's® Vintage Clothing 1954 501® Jeans represent Levi's® expansion into new territory. Up to this point, Levi's® were primarily worn out West, where they had earned a loyal following. East Coasters, however, were largely unfamiliar with this button fly work pant. In order to familiarize the East Coast with this American classic, Levi's® took the original 501® Shrink-to-Fit™ Jean and replaced the classic button fly with a zipper, and named it the "501® Z." It retained all the other details loved by longtime wearers: the famed silhouette, rivets and tough-but-flexible denim. Eventually, retailers began providing customers with both options;the 501® Jean and its zippered brother, the 501® Z. Today, Levi's® recreated the latter in classic selvedge denim to help tell the story of the 501® and its evolution through the decades The only 501® with a zipper instead of a button fly, originally released as the "501® Z" This jean retains the famed silhouette, rivets and tough-but-flexible denim loved by longtime wearers We worked with a Japanese artisan mill to painstakingly recreate 1950s Levi’s® selvedge denim Double-needle arcuate stitching Two back pockets with concealed rivets Two back pockets with concealed rivet Big “E” single-sided Red Tab™ Iconic Two Horse leather patch