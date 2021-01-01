Levi's 1955 501 "Japan" Men's Vintage Jeans 28x34

To celebrate 501® Day (the birthday of the blue jean, May 20) and Levi’s® Vintage Clothing’s historic Shrink-to-Fit™ fabrics being produced in Japan, we made 501 hand-numbered pairs of our 1955 501® Jeans. This limited-edition style, an archival reproduction of the 1955 501®, is made in Japan from Japanese selvedge denim, and features every single archival detail;back patch, Red Tab™, rivets, packaging, even the stamping on the buttons;translated into Japanese. With a looser, boxy fit and wider leg, it’s got classic 1950s style. It's also got our signature button fly, as well as a Big-E Red Tab™. When washed, the 12-oz. denim features the “hairy” texture that’s a distinctive, covetable element of our original '50s Shrink-to-Fit™ denim. An archival reproduction of 1955 501® Jeans We worked with a Japanese artisan mill to painstakingly recreate 1950s Levi’s® selvedge denim;and translate every detail into Japanese Two back pockets with concealed rivets