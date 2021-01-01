Levi's 1955 501 Original Fit Men's Vintage Jeans 34x34

An homage to the ultimate thrill-seekers of the 1950s: bikers. The Levi’s® Vintage Clothing 1955 501® Jean has a distinct “anti-fit” (or, slightly looser cut that stands in opposition to slimmer and skinnier styles) in the seat, as well as slightly fuller cut around the leg and an overall boxier silhouette. This version of the 501® still retains some classic features of its 1947 predecessor: belt loops as the only method of waist adjustment, hidden copper rivets on the back pockets, and a zinc button fly. We pay tribute to the epitome of American rebellion with an archival reproduction of their jean of choice, crafted in rigid selvedge denim. An archival reproduction of 1955 501® Jeans True to classic biker style, it features a loose, boxy "anti-fit" style We worked with a Japanese artisan mill to painstakingly recreate 1950s Levi’s® selvedge denim Two Horse Pull patch on leather-like paper Two back pockets with concealed rivets