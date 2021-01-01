Levi's 1967 505 Regular Fit Men's Jeans 30x34

We took our Summer of Love- era 505® Jeans from 1967 and recreated them for the new millennium. Unlike the 501® Original Fit Jeans, these slim-fitting jeans boast a zipper fly, pre-shrunk denim and a lower rise. We've even constructed it with a Talon zipper;our original zipper, manufactured since 1893. A faithful reproduction of the iconic, slim-fitting jean of the 1960s We worked with a Japanese artisan mill in order to meticulously recreate 1960s Levi's® pre-shrunk selvedge denim Features copper shank buttons and rivets Finished with a leather-like Two Horse Pull patch and small“e” double-sided Red Tab™ Back pockets feature twin needle arcuate and bartack stitches Crafted from rigid selvedge denim