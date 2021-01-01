Levi's 1967 505 Regular Fit Men's Vintage Jeans 32

Crank it up. Levi’s® Vintage Clothing presents Fall/Winter 2020, a tribute to the ’80s Louisville underground music scene that ultimately paved the way for Seattle’s transformative grunge scene. Their uniform of choice was a pair of classic ’80s Levi’s® 501® Jeans mixed with strong graphic elements and DIY attitude. With this collection, we celebrate these artists and the legacy they left behind. The “Summer of Love” era 1967 505® Jeans are the classic, slim-fitting jean of the 1960s. Unlike the 501® Original Fit Jeans, this style has a zipper fly, is pre-shrunk and has a lower rise than a traditional 501® Jean. It’s slim and straight all the way from the thigh to the ankle and we made it in true-to-the-period pre-shrunk Red Selvedge 14oz denim. This pair was constructed in a light to medium wash with destruction, paint splatters, fading and whiskering throughout. “Summer of Love” era 505™ jeans The classic slim-fitting jeans of the 1960s Unlike the 501®, it features a lower rise and zipper fly Faithful to the original, it features a Talon zipper, the original zipper manufactured since 1894 Big "E" double-sided red Tab Two Horse Pull leather-like patch Twin needle Arcuate Features damage repairs and paint splatters Frayed hem