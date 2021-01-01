Levi's 501 '93 Straight Fit Men's Jeans 33x30

Think back to 1993. That was a good year. If you were around then, you probably spent most of it on a skateboard. And if you were on a skateboard, you might remember these: the Levi's® Men's 501® '93. Channeling early-90s skate culture through the original blue jean, this vintage fit is stylish enough to look good today. So throw these on, then go make some new memories. The newest addition to the 501® Family that’s true to the original ‘93 fit A vintage-inspired fit that sits at the waist Designed with a slightly higher rise Woven with a hint of stretch Designed with superior craftsmanship and extra attention, Levi's® Premium elevates our iconic styles with quality that’ll stand the test of time Specially marked with an authentic Levi’s® Premium label