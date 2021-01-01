Levi's 501 '93 Straight Men's Jeans 34x30

Our 501® ‘93 Straight Jeans are inspired by a fit that defined the culture a generation ago, bringing true early ‘90s style to a new generation. Your thrift-store hunt is officially over. Now with our laser technology, you can customize the wash while we use fewer chemicals for a cleaner jean with the same craftsmanship we’re known for. Choose the base color of your jeans Choose an overdye, which adds an overall tint your jeans Choose a pattern that will be laser-etched onto the denim Choose a level of distressing to make your jeans as lived-in as you'd like Choose a special back patch; our original back patch is made of leather, and fluorescent color options are made of FSC-certified Jacron paper