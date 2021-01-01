Levi's 501 Original Cropped Women's Jeans 29x30

Close your eyes. Think “jeans.” Now open. They were 501®s, right? With a classic straight leg and iconic styling, they’re literally the blueprint for every pair of jeans in existence ; burned into the world’s collective cortex ever since Levi Strauss (the man himself!) invented them in 1873. To this day they’ve never gone out of style. And they never will. We crafted this cropped pair from selvedge denim that's been artfully stonewashed for the much sought-after lived-in finish. The original blue jean since 1873, made with stonewashed selvedge denim Our signature straight fit jean with a cropped silhouette Timeless all-American style A blank canvas for self-expression