Levi's 505 Straight Fit Men's Jeans 38x34

Positively superior. Our longstanding denim heritage meets future-focused design. Building on the ethos of the original Levi’s® Red Collection ; introduced in the late '90s ; we aim to reinvent the iconic 5-pocket jean. Exaggerated workwear details, sustainable fabrics and modern shapes create something totally new yet unmistakably ours ; like Levi's® Red 505™ Regular. It's no secret we love us a button fly, but sometimes you need a zipper Meet the original zip fly from 1967, the 505™ Regular With its versatile straight leg and classic style, this fit suits all body types and goes with pretty much everything Constructed with our most premium fabrications and finishings