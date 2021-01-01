Levi's 511 Slim Fit Men's Jeans 36x32

If you want the style of a skinny but not the restrictive feeling of a skinny, look no further. With a streamlined fit that’s narrow through the thigh, the 511™ Slim Jean is perfectly calibrated to look good with everything ; without looking like you’re trying too hard. Plus, a slim leg makes it the pair to wear when showing off those new hi-top sneakers, combat boots or even Oxfords. The definitive slim jean Narrow through the thigh, but not narrow enough to keep you from running for the bus or dancing on the rooftop Made with our most advanced stretch for unrivaled comfort and movement Designed to fit like it’s been tailored just for you Finished with our iconic arcuate stitching