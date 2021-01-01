Levi's 512 Slim Taper Fit Men's Jeans (Big & Tall) 44x32

These jeans sit at the sweet spot between a skinny and a regular taper. As you probably guessed from their name, they features a slim fit through the thigh that tapers down to the ankle. The end result? Ultra-versatile jeans you can style any which way. Same waist, seat and thigh as Levi’s® 511™ but with a slimmer leg Tailor-inspired cut for a clean look Made with +Levi's® Flex Eco Performance for ultimate flexability The perfect balance between a skinny and a regular taper so you look a little more put together